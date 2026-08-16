‘I don’t think I will survive much longer’: Jharkhand student protest intensifies over exam irregularities

The agitation by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 23rd day in Ranchi on August 16, with student leaders announcing plans to intensify their protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The protesters said they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in Ranchi on August 20 and demanded his resignation if their demands were not met.

At the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, student leader Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said the government had failed to take the agitation seriously.

“Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all,” Nayak said, adding that his health had deteriorated after he developed a fever.

He claimed that officials had attempted to take him for medical treatment but that he refused. He also alleged that fellow protester Devendra Nath Mahato had been taken away for treatment and was not being allowed to return to the protest site.

Nayak said discussions were underway over the proposed gherao of the Chief Minister’s residence, while suggesting that a “Jail Bharo Andolan” and closure of schools and colleges could be considered as alternative forms of protest.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the government had yet to respond to the protesters’ demands and urged Soren to engage directly with the students.

“If you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you,” Paswan said.

The student leaders had announced the next phase of their agitation on Saturday, saying effigies of Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be burnt at all 24 district headquarters on Sunday.

Student leader Piyush Kumar said the movement would now move beyond what he described as the “Gandhian way” of protest. The protesters are seeking cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination and JPSC 11th to 13th examinations, a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and Soren’s resignation if their demands are not accepted.

The decision to include Gandhi in the effigy-burning protest was linked to the Congress’s support for the state government. Paswan claimed Gandhi had earlier assured the students of his support during an audio call and said the party should now stand with them.

The protesters have warned of further escalation, with Kumar describing the August 10 Vidhan Sabha gherao as only a “preview” of what lies ahead if the government fails to address their demands.