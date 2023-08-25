Indian Air Force (IAF) is prepared to acquire an additional 100 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A fighter fighters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), defence officials informed on August 25.

According to reports, which cited defence officials, the decision was made to replace the IAF's outdated fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets.

According to officials, the Defence Ministry has received the project concepts, and approval for the order is anticipated soon.

Within the next few years, the Indian Air Force is anticipated to receive up to 300 Tejas Mark-1A fighter aircraft.