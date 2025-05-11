The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced on Sunday that Operation Sindoor remains active despite the recently declared ceasefire between India and Pakistan, emphasising that all military objectives have been executed with "precision and professionalism."

"Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives," the IAF stated in an official communication. Military officials have declined to provide further operational details, noting that "a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course."

The announcement comes amid rising tensions following Pakistan's alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement reached just yesterday. Indian authorities have called on Pakistan to "take appropriate steps" to address these breaches and handle the situation with "seriousness and responsibility."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an emergency high-level security meeting on Sunday with key government and military leaders to assess the situation. Attendees included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of all three military branches.

The IAF has urged the public and media outlets to "refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information" as the situation continues to develop.