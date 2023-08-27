A detachment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) left for Egypt on Sunday to take part in BRIGHT STAR-23, a biennial trilateral multilateral exercise that will take place at Cairo (West) Air Base from August 27 to September 16.

Notably, the IAF is taking part in BRIGHT STAR-23 for the first time, along with contingents from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Qatar, according to a statement released today by the Ministry of Defence.

The IAF contingent will consist of five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130 and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons will be participating in the exercise, the statement said.

The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations. IAF contingents to flying exercises abroad are thus no less than Diplomats in Flight Suits, the statement said.

Meanwhile, India and Egypt have had an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook the development of aero-engine and aircraft in the 1960s and the training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts.