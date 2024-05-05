Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged on May 5 that the recent terror attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was nothing more than a pre-election ploy orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Channi's remarks came in the aftermath of the attack on Saturday evening, where terrorists opened fire on an IAF convoy at Sanai village in Surankote, resulting in the tragic loss of one IAF personnel's life and leaving four others injured, one of whom is reportedly in critical condition.

"These are all stunts and not terrorist attacks. These are nothing but BJP's pre-poll stunt. There is no truth in it. BJP is playing with people's lives and bodies," Channi asserted, accusing the BJP of manipulating such incidents for electoral gains.

Furthermore, Channi contended that such attacks are not isolated incidents but rather part of a pattern seen during previous elections. He criticized the BJP for allegedly exploiting security situations to sway public sentiment in their favor.

As security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation to apprehend the perpetrators, who are believed to have fled into a forested area following the attack, condemnation poured in from various quarters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack as a "cowardly" act, expressing his condolences to the family of the martyred soldier and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.