An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft faced a technical malfunction on August 21 which resulted in the inadvertent release of an "air store" near the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan, according to officials.

Following the incident which took place earlier today, authorities of the IAF initaited an investigation in order to determine the cause of the technical issue that led to the inadvertent release of the "air store".

Meanwhile, no casualties or damage to property was reported.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the IAF wrote, "An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported."

During a routine operation, an unexpected malfunction led to the accidental deployment of an air store, which generally includes munitions, bombs, or other military equipment carried by aircraft.

However, the Indian Air Force did not disclose the specific type of air store involved in the incident.