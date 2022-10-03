In a major boost to the combat prowess of the Indian Air Force, the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) will be formally inducted today on October 3. The LCH will be part of IAF's combat aircraft series which is touted to be equipped with multi-role platform's ability to fire a range of missiles and other weapons and improve combat capabilities.

The Light Combat Helicopter is a multi-role attack helicopter designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

After the Kargil War ended in 1999, the need for the creation of an LCH arose. The Indian Armed Forces realized during the conflict that they lacked a suitable helicopter that could operate in high altitude. As a result, according to HAL, the Indian Armed Forces started working on creating a helicopter that could function in such circumstances.

The indigenously made helicopters will be formally inducted into IAF in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The new helicopter joining the force can engage in aerial combat and will aid it in fending off armoured columns, drones, and slow-moving aircraft during battles. Rajnath Singh, who has played a significant role in advancing causes for troops to purchase indigenous platforms, will preside over the induction event.

He also attended the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting where it was decided to approve the procurement of 15 of these LCHs for the army and the air force. The IAF will receive 10 of the 15 limited series production helicopters, while the army will receive five. According to the officials, it can land and take off from a height of 5,000 meters while carrying fuel and weaponry.