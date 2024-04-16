Squadron Leader (retd) Dalip Singh Majithia, a stalwart of aviation history, breathed his last at the age of 103. Fondly known as 'Maji' amongst his comrades, Squadron Leader Majithia's demise marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of valor and dedication.

Hailing from Shimla, Squadron Leader Majithia's journey into the skies began amidst the tumultuous years of World War II. His passion for aviation led him to join the IAF volunteer reserve in 1940, a decision that would set him on a path of extraordinary bravery and service to the nation.

During his illustrious career spanning over the most challenging years of aerial warfare, Squadron Leader Majithia amassed over 1,100 flying hours, navigating missions in iconic aircraft such as Hurricanes and Spitfires. His fearlessness and skill as an aviator earned him widespread admiration and respect within the ranks.

Squadron Leader Majithia's leadership abilities were honed in the crucible of war, where he led his comrades with unwavering courage and determination. As the flight commander of the renowned Number 4 Squadron, known as 'The Fighting Oorials', from 1942 to 1943 in Burma, he etched his name in the annals of history.

Under his guidance, the Number 4 Squadron became synonymous with bravery and camaraderie, earning accolades from all quarters. His tenure as a flight commander remains a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication to duty.

The IAF bid farewell to its iconic veteran, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation. Squadron Leader Majithia's unwavering spirit and indomitable courage will continue to inspire generations of aviators and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the IAF.

Born on July 27, 1920, Squadron Leader Majithia's legacy will endure through the countless lives he touched and the indelible mark he left on the history of Indian aviation. His exceptional talent was recognized early on, earning him the prestigious 'Best Pilot Trophy' during his training at the Initial Training School in Walton, Lahore.