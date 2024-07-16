Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's training in Maharashtra has been put on hold on July 16 amid allegations of forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination which has sparked a controversy.

In a letter, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie said that it has decided to place the District Training Program of Puja Dilip Khedkar on hold and in this matter, has issued an immediate recall for further necessary action.

According to the official notice from LBSNAA, Khedkar, who is currently the Super Numerary Assistant Collector in Washim, Maharashtra, has been relieved from her training duties in Maharashtra and has been asked to report back to the Academy as soon as possible, and no later than July 23.

The decision comes amidst a row which has erupted over Khedkar's selection into the civil services.

She has been alleged of misusing disability and Other Backward Class quota to secure a position in the service.

On July 15, Pune Rural Police reported that the parents of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar are currently evading authorities after an FIR was filed against them for allegedly threatening a local farmer. According to Pankaj Deshmukh, SP of Pune Rural, efforts to contact the accused have been futile as their phones remain switched off, and attempts to locate them at their residence have been unsuccessful.