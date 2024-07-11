Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer from the 2023 batch, has stirred controversy following revelations of her demands and alleged misrepresentation during her training in Maharashtra. According to recent reports, Khedkar, who was slated to join as Assistant Collector in Pune, insisted on a separate office, a designated vehicle, and accommodation prior to her official start date on June 3. This demand was communicated via WhatsApp to an official at the collectorate, where she stated the urgency of these arrangements.

The District Collector raised concerns about these unusual demands and forwarded them to the Chief Secretary, suggesting potential administrative complications. Despite being offered an office, Khedkar declined due to specific amenities not being available, including an attached bathroom, according to the Collector's report.

Further scrutiny into her appointment documents revealed additional controversies. Khedkar allegedly submitted questionable disability and OBC certificates during her civil services examination. Reports indicate discrepancies in her claims regarding disabilities and OBC non-creamy layer status, raising significant questions about her qualifications for the IAS.

In response to these issues, Khedkar has been transferred to Washim district to complete her training. She has now been appointed as Assistant Collector in Washim and will serve there as a 'supernumerary Assistant Collector' until July 30, 2025.

The controversy surrounding Khedkar intensified with reports of her use of a private Audi car equipped with a red-blue beacon light and a VIP number plate, adorned with a 'Maharashtra government' board. These actions have drawn criticism, further complicating her tenure as a probationary officer.

Efforts to verify her medical conditions, including requests for AIIMS medical examinations, were reportedly met with refusal on multiple occasions. Despite discrepancies in her medical documentation, Khedkar's appointment as an IAS officer was ultimately confirmed based on an MRI scanning certificate from a private facility.