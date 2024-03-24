The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has officially approved the name 'Statio Shiv Shakti' for the landing site of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander nearly seven months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the designation on August 26, 2023.

Modi's announcement, made at the Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) in Bengaluru, came three days after the historic Moon landing of Vikram on August 23, 2023. He emphasized the significance of the name, stating, "...In Shiva, there’s resolution for humanity’s welfare and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiva Shakti Point of Moon also gives a sense of connection with the Himalaya to Kanyakumari."

According to the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature which documents approved planetary names by the IAU, the name 'Statio Shiv Shakti' is derived from Indian mythology depicting the masculine ("Shiva") and feminine ("Shakti") duality of nature, signifying the landing site of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey, following the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander. Notably, this is not the first time India has designated a lunar landing site; fifteen years prior, the landing site of Chandrayaan-1's moon impact probe (MIP) was named 'Jawahar Point' or 'Jawahar Sthal' and notified to the IAU.

In addition to 'Statio Shiv Shakti', Modi also announced the name 'Tiranga' for the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints emphasizing its significance as an inspiration for India's endeavors and a reminder that failure is not the end.

The announcement by the IAU has been met with enthusiasm and emotion, with Isro chairman S Somanath expressing satisfaction at the historic event's recognition. The naming of these sites serves as a testament to India's scientific spirit, technology, and scientific temperament, demonstrating the country's prowess in space exploration.

In the wake of this achievement ISRO continues to make strides with recent news of the Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module being brought back to Earth's orbit, further advancing India's space exploration efforts.