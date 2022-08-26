It’s a beautiful thing when a building reaches iconic status for its impact on aesthetics, pop culture, and daily life. From Notre Dame to the Taj Mahal, many of the most famous structures around the world seem to be so invariably visited and so universally beloved as to run no risk of ever being sold and demolished.

Noida twin towers being demolished

Noida twin towers

The Supreme Court has ordered that the Noida Twin Towers, the tallest building in India and even taller than Qutub Minar, be demolished on August 28. The demolition of the Supertech twin towers will leave behind 80,000 tonnes of debris. Noida's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari said that 50,000 tonnes of debris will be left on the site and 30,000 tonnes will be transported to a construction and demolition management plant at Sector-80 for its scientific disposal.

About 4,000 tonnes of the total debris will be iron, the TMT bars, and other iron parts used in the construction of the building. This iron debris will be sorted by the demolition management company Edifice and will be sold later.

Demolition of Kerala skyscrapers over environmental violations

Demolition of Kerala skyscrapers

Residents of Kerala's high-rise buildings watched as their investments and homes collapsed in a matter of seconds as the Supreme Court ruled that they had to be torn down after a commission found that they had been constructed in violation of regulations safeguarding coastal areas.

One of India's largest residential building demolition drives involved a total of 343 units, which collectively housed roughly 2,000 people.

Demolition of 48 high-rise buildings near Mumbai airport

48 high-rise buildings close to the Mumbai International Airport were ordered to be demolished by the Bombay High Court because they posed a risk to aircraft landing or taking off from the airport. These structures are taller than the required height limits for the area around the airport and were built over a specific height.

The court also suggested that the authorities disconnect electricity and water supply to buildings that have been issued notices for height violation.