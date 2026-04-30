ICSE, ISC results declared with over 99% pass rate; girls outperform boys

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on April 30 declared the 2026 results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations, recording overall pass percentages above 99 per cent in both categories.

According to the council, the ICSE (Class 10) examination registered an overall pass percentage of 99.18 per cent, while the ISC (Class 12) examination recorded a pass percentage of 99.13 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys in both examinations. In ICSE, girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent compared to 98.93 per cent among boys. In ISC, girls recorded a pass rate of 99.48 per cent, while boys secured 98.81 per cent.

A total of 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the ICSE examination from 2,957 schools across the country. Among them, 1,37,503 were boys and 1,21,218 were girls.

For the ISC examination, 1,03,316 students from 1,553 schools appeared, including 54,118 boys and 49,198 girls.

Region-wise, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in ISC with a pass percentage of 99.87 per cent, followed by the Western region at 99.55 per cent. In ICSE, the Western region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.85 per cent, followed closely by the Southern region at 99.81 per cent.

The results also reflected strong performances across all social categories, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBC, and General category students.

CISCE has announced that students seeking rechecking of answer scripts can apply through the CISCE Service Portal between May 1 and May 4, 2026.

Candidates wishing to improve their scores can register for improvement examinations from May 8 to May 14, 2026.