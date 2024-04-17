In a viral video capturing a couple from Bengaluru navigating through heavy traffic in Whitefield, outrage has erupted online over their reckless behavior. The footage, shared on social media platform X, depicts the couple riding a scooter with their child standing on a footrest beside the woman, prompting swift reactions from concerned citizens and authorities alike.

Watch the video here:

Idiots on the road 🤬@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice please take action. pic.twitter.com/tAN9BxTHiS — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee) April 15, 2024

The incident, which occurred in Whitefield, known for its bustling traffic, shows the man maneuvering through congested streets while his wife sits behind him, holding their son with one hand as he stands precariously on the scooter's footrest.

Captioned with a plea for action directed at the Bengaluru Traffic Police, the video quickly gained traction online, garnering over 1 lakh views on X. Social media users expressed shock and condemnation, with many criticizing the parents for endangering their child's life.

Commenters voiced their dismay, calling for strict punishment for the couple, while others struggled to find words to articulate their disbelief at the situation.

Responding to the public outcry, the Bengaluru Traffic Police swiftly addressed the issue, tagging the Whitefield Traffic Police Station to take appropriate action against the couple.