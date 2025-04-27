Pakistan's Minister Hanif Abbasi issued stark nuclear threats against India, warning that Pakistan's missile arsenal and 130 nuclear warheads are positioned specifically to target India if water supplies are cut off.

"If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war," Abbasi declared in response to India's announced suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. "The missiles we have are not for display. Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country."

The minister specifically referenced Pakistan's Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missile systems as being "targeted at you [India]."

The heightened tensions follow India's series of countermeasures after the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. In addition to suspending the water treaty, India has revoked all visas for Pakistani nationals.

Abbasi claimed India was already feeling consequences from Pakistan's decision to close its airspace to Indian flights, suggesting: "If things were to continue like this for another 10 days, the airlines in India would go bankrupt."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made controversial statements in a recent interview, acknowledging that Pakistan had "supported and trained terror groups" over "the last three decades," though he attributed this to pressure from Western nations.

Asif also claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba "no longer exists" and denied knowledge of The Resistance Front, the organisation that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. He accused India of "staging" the incident to create regional instability, targeting Pakistan.

The exchange represents one of the most serious escalations between the nuclear-armed neighbours in recent years.