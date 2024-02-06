In a heart-wrenching event that took place, a mother elephant was grievously weeping after its calf passed away some moments after its birth.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to her X account to bring this tragic incident into light. The officer also shared a “weeping” photo of the mother elephant.

The calf was buried after a postmortem examination, according to Nanda. She also highlighted that several days of mourning lie ahead of this grieving elephant.

It needs no mention that human, animals alike, a mother’s love knows no bounds and there is nothing as tragic as losing its child.

"I had tears. The calf of this female elephant died within hours of being born. After postmortem, it was buried. Mother went looking for it. She would grieve for days before moving on in life. The feeling of love that a mother has towards her children is inexpressible," Susanta wrote on her post.

Social media users were also deeply saddened by the post and they called it “very unfortunate”.