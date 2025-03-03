Abhay Singh, widely recognized as "IIT Baba," was briefly detained by Jaipur police after a small quantity of ganja (marijuana) was found in his possession. Singh, an alumnus of IIT Bombay who transitioned from an aerospace engineer to an ascetic, rose to prominence during the Maha Kumbh Mela. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act but was released shortly after, as the quantity recovered was within permissible legal limits.

Authorities acted on reports of Singh allegedly creating a disturbance at a hotel in the Riddhi Siddhi area. Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered a minor quantity of marijuana in his possession. However, he was let go after questioning.

Following his release, Singh defended himself, claiming the seized substance was "prasad" and questioning the police's rationale for his detention. He pointed out that marijuana consumption is a common practice among ascetics.

"Police arrived at my hotel and detained me, citing complaints of a disturbance. I found the reasoning bizarre. Almost every baba at Kumbh consumes ganja as prasad—would they detain all of them?" he remarked.

During questioning, Singh reportedly identified himself as an Aghori baba and asserted that ganja consumption was a part of his spiritual customs. Later, when approached by the media, he refused to elaborate, stating, "It is my birthday, and I want to be happy today."

Abhay Singh gained public attention due to his unconventional transition from a highly educated engineer to a wandering ascetic. His appearances at the Maha Kumbh Mela and his viral presence on social media have intrigued many.

Singh has previously spoken about his personal struggles, citing a troubled childhood and strained family relationships as key factors in his spiritual journey. He has also shared how his passion for photography was dismissed by his family, ultimately leading him to abandon his former life in search of spiritual fulfillment.