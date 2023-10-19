An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student was found hanging in his hostel room, according to the police.

The fourth-year Telangana student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

As per reports, one of his friends discovered his body, and after that, he was rushed to the hospital, however, upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have started the initial investigation into the matter, and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Also Read: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expresses grief on the passing away of IIT Guwahati professor Dr Chandan Mahanta



The student was identified as K Kiran Chandra, and he was staying in the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence at the IIT Kharagpur campus.

The institute revealed in an official statement that a police investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the deceased student's father, says, "Why is there so much stress among students in IIT? He was stressed due to a project."

“The students, staff, and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur express their profound shock and sorrow at the unexpected passing of K Kiran Chandra, a fourth-year dual-degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering," the release said.