The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has set a new benchmark in alumni giving with a historic Rs 228 crore donation from Dr Krishna Chivukula, a 1970 MTech graduate.

This contribution marks the largest single donation in the institute's history and stands among the most substantial gifts ever made to an Indian educational institution.

In recognition of this transformative gift, IIT Madras has named an academic building the 'Krishna Chivukula Block'. The naming ceremony took place on campus, attended by Dr Chivukula, IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti, and other key faculty and staff members.

Dr Chivukula, a Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient in 2015, is renowned for introducing Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology to India in 1997. His company, INDO US MIM Tec, has since become a global leader in MIM technology, with an expected turnover of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

The donation will fund various initiatives, including international student scholarships, the Research Excellence Grant Program, the Undergraduate Fellowship Program, the Sports Scholar Program, Shaastra Magazine development and Maintenance of the Krishna Chivukula Block

This significant contribution was facilitated by the Office of Institutional Advancement, an initiative of the IIT Madras Alumni Charitable Trust. The donation is expected to impact the institute's academic and research capabilities, further cementing IIT Madras's position as a leading technological institution in India.