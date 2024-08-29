The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as investigations continue into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution earlier this month.

The suspension comes as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies its probe into the case, which has sent shockwaves through India's medical community. The victim, a postgraduate resident doctor, was found dead in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9, prompting widespread outrage and calls for justice.

In its suspension order, the IMA cited Ghosh's alleged lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the situation, particularly in his interactions with the victim's family. The association also noted that various medical organizations in West Bengal had demanded action against Ghosh, citing the disrepute brought to the profession.

The CBI, which took over the investigation following a Calcutta High Court order, recently concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Ghosh. The agency has been given three weeks to submit a progress report, due on September 17.

The case has drawn significant attention, leading to the Supreme Court's intervention. In a notable development, the apex court ordered the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take over security at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.