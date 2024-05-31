The India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that the temperature of 56 degrees Celsius recorded in Nagpur was a malfunction of temperature sensors.

This comes a day after a weather station in Nagpur recorded a whopping 56 degrees Celsius.

In a statement, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Nagpur said, "The report of 56 degrees Celsius temperature on May 30 is not correct and not declared officially. The nearby functioning AWS is at CICR, Nagpur and the maximum temperature on May 30 was at 44 degrees Celsius.”

In a similar incident earlier, a weather station in Delhi also recorded 52.9 degrees Celsius, making it the highest temperature in the city's history. However, IMD officials later clarified that the record-breaking temperature was due to an "error in sensor or local factor".

The entire North India is under the grip of a severe heatwave. On May 31, Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

The water level of the country's 150 main reservoirs has also dropped to 23 per cent, according to Central Water Commission (CWC) data.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, the current live storage is 8.833 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 24 per cent of the total capacity. This is a decrease from last year's 28 per cent but an improvement over the normal storage of 23 per cent.