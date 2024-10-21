The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant weather disturbances as Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall on October 24, bringing heavy rainfall across multiple regions. According to IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy, warnings have been issued for the coastal regions of Odisha, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in anticipation of the cyclone's impact.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next two days, while coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been put on alert for October 23. The situation is likely to worsen on October 24 and 25, with extremely heavy rainfall forecasted in Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha. Additionally, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya are expected to experience significant rainfall from October 23 to 25.

In a separate update, the IMD stated that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and the North Andaman Sea. This system is predicted to intensify into a depression by the morning of October 22 and subsequently develop into a cyclonic storm by October 23, as it moves towards the Odisha-West Bengal coastline.

As the cyclone approaches, residents in the affected regions are advised to stay informed and take precautionary measures. Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi, the weather is expected to remain relatively stable, with maximum temperatures hovering around 33-34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 18-20 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Nagaland: Angami Youth Organisation extends non-cooperation with NSCN (K) Khango over unfulfilled agreement clause