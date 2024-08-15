In response to ongoing weather concerns, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Kerala’s Wayanad district, forecasting heavy rainfall on August 15. This warning comes in the wake of catastrophic landslides on July 30, which claimed the lives of at least 229 people and left around 130 missing.

The IMD's forecast predicts heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm over 24 hours, with potential for very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm in select areas. The districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are particularly under watch.

The recent alert follows criticisms of the IMD’s early warning systems. Kerala authorities had accused the IMD of failing to predict the extreme rainfall that led to the July disaster. However, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra defended the agency, stating that a red alert had been issued on the morning of the landslides and that an orange alert implies readiness for severe weather, rather than waiting for more critical warnings.

Additionally, a recent analysis by World Weather Attribution highlights the influence of climate change on the disaster. It reports that the intense rainfall was exacerbated by a 10% increase in precipitation due to climate change, coupled with a significant reduction in forest cover that has heightened landslide risk in the region.