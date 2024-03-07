Eight states/ UTs will be lashed by rains in the next few days as a warning was issued by the IMD. The rainfall is likely to continue till March 9 over Odisha.

The rainfall is likely to take place over West Bengal and Sikkim till March 8, while Arunachal Pradesh may witness during the next 5 days.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness it from March 10 to 12.

As per IMD, isolated to scattered light, moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 6th and 7th March.

In addition to this, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 10th March, 2024.

In North East India, scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during the next two days and isolated light rainfall or snowfall during the subsequent 5 days.