The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall warnings for various regions across the country, forecasting significant precipitation in the coming days.

According to the IMD, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 17th to the 21st. A similar weather pattern is predicted for Assam and Meghalaya from the 18th to the 21st, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience rainfall on the 20th and 21st of September. Isolated instances of heavy rainfall are anticipated in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur on September 20th and 21st, with Arunachal Pradesh also on alert for heavy rainfall on September 21st.

In addition to the northeastern states, several other regions in India are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD warns of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the Gujarat region on September 17th and 18th, along with similar conditions in southeast Rajasthan on Sunday. A low-pressure area is currently situated over Southeast Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh, while a Western Disturbance is influencing weather conditions in northwestern India.

Central and West India are not exempt from the rainfall forecast. The IMD predicts light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over West Madhya Pradesh, North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, South Rajasthan, Saurashtra, and Kutch during various periods in September. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the Gujarat region on Sunday and Monday, as well as in southeast Rajasthan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Uttar Pradesh, can expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, particularly on Sunday.

Finally, South India is also anticipated to experience rainfall, with interior Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala likely to see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on September 17.