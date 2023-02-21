With winter bidding goodbye and summer seemingly knocking the doors of many places around the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for the next 48 hours in isolated areas of Konkan and Kutch in Gujarat.



The weather department reported that the temperature in Gujarat has reached 37-39 degrees in recent days.

According to officials, this was the first time a heatwave alert had been issued for large areas. This alert, on the other hand, comes much earlier than usual because heatwave warnings in India typically start in March. This could mean that India could skip the spring and jump right into summer.



Temperatures have been 5-10 degrees Celsius higher than normal for this time of year in a lot of west and northwest India and many Himalayan towns. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the Capital was 31.5 degrees Celsius, and the daytime temperature is likely to remain at these levels for another three to four days.



A previous report revealed that the highest temperatures recorded in recent days exceeded those typically observed in the middle of March in approximately seven states—Punjab, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Delhi recorded the warmest day on February 20 since 2013, making it the hottest February day. The weather station at Safdarjung, which represents Delhi's weather, recorded temperatures six degrees above average for this time of year; the station at Pitampura, which recorded temperatures of 29.8°C, was the Capital's hottest location.



Also read : Assam, Arunachal likely to witness rainfall on February 6: Reports