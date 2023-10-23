Another cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal following cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours, intensifying into a deep depression as of 5.30 pm today.

The IMD expects it to further strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. The IMD also forecasted that cyclone Hamoon will likely move nearly northwards until the morning of October 23, then shift north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around the evening of October 25 as a deep depression.

The cyclone is expected to impact the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Consequently, the IMD has issued yellow alerts in parts of Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until October 26, 2023, due to rain warnings.

Also read: Cyclone Tej expected to transform into very severe cyclonic storm by noon today, says IMD