The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has unveiled a dedicated webpage offering weather-related information for Ayodhya and its surrounding areas.

The new webpage provides crucial details such as temperature predictions, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns. It features a weekly forecast from January 17 to January 24, presented in major languages including Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

In addition to the forecast, the webpage includes a weather bulletin containing a seven-day outlook along with sunrise and sunset timings, available in both Hindi and English.

According to the IMD, the day of the main consecration ceremony, January 22, is expected to have a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature reaching 22.2 degrees Celsius. Ayodhya recorded a temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The dedicated page also extends its weather information to other cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi.

This initiative by the IMD aims to provide attendees and organizers with crucial weather insights to ensure a smooth and well-prepared ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.