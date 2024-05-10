The India Meteorological Department said on May 9 that the heatwave will end today (May 10), with the exception of West Rajasthan and Kerala.

Strong moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal is also boosting thunderstorm activity nationwide, according to the weather service.

Heatwave is about to end in the entire country. A heatwave alert has been issued only in West Rajasthan and Kerala, according to the IMD scientist.

"Tomorrow, the heatwave will only be present in West Rajasthan," she said.

A yellow notice has been issued in some areas of the nation, according to the IMD scientist.

"We have issued a yellow alert because we don't have a lot of hope for the impact (rain activity)."

The weather service warned of intense lightning and thunderstorms, along with heavy rain, for the northeast and other hilly areas.

"Strong moisture flow is coming to the country from the Bay of Bengal, due to which thunderstorm activity is increasing. There will be a possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and other nearby states," she said.