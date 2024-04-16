The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of weather alerts for various states across the country, highlighting contrasting weather patterns expected in different regions over the coming days.

In a recent press bulletin, the IMD announced a heatwave alert for four states, while also forecasting wet spells in the Himalayan region. The bulletin attributed these changes to the presence of a Western Disturbance and cyclonic circulations in different parts of North India.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals of fresh snowfall in several parts of Sonamarg. pic.twitter.com/qoO2h14Gij — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

The bulletin detailed the expected weather phenomena, with Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 18 to 21. Recent updates indicate fresh snowfall in the mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, states in the Gangetic belt, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, are forecasted to witness isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 18 to 20. Additionally, hailstorm activity is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand on April 18 and 19, with heavy rainfall predicted for Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

The Met department noted that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep might witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning from April 18 to 21. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will grace Kerala on April 18 and 19.

In contrast, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in certain states, with Odisha and West Bengal likely to experience heatwave conditions until April 19, and Andhra Pradesh until April 18. Telangana is also expected to witness heatwave conditions from April 17 to 18, while Goa is experiencing heatwave conditions today.

The IMD further predicted hot and humid weather for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala until April 18, and for West Bengal, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat, and Karnataka on April 16.

These alerts highlight the diverse weather patterns prevalent across different regions of India and underscore the importance of preparedness and caution during such extreme weather events.