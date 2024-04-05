The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rainfall and thunderstorms for parts of Northeast India until April 7.

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall and snowfall from April 4 to 7, with potential for very heavy falls on April 6.

Assam and Meghalaya are also predicted to receive heavy rainfall today, as per IMD reports. The weather department anticipates fairly widespread to widespread moderate rainfall coupled with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next week.

The Meteorological Department further predicts isolated light rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the coming two days, followed by scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, from April 6 to 10.

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