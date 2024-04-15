The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above-normal cumulative rainfall for India during the upcoming monsoon season from June to September 2024. The rainfall is estimated to reach 106% of the long-period average, which stands at 87 cm.

According to the IMD's prediction on April 15, India is expected to witness higher-than-average rainfall, with La Nina conditions likely to develop by August-September. However, while the overall rainfall is predicted to be above normal, it's important to note that this doesn't guarantee uniform distribution of rain across the country.

Climate scientists have pointed out that despite higher overall rainfall, there is a decline in the number of rainy days. This trend is coupled with an increase in heavy rain events, where more rain falls over a short period. These changes in rainfall patterns have led to more frequent occurrences of droughts and floods, highlighting the impact of climate change on India's weather systems.

The IMD's forecast serves as a crucial indicator for farmers, policymakers, and the public to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season, considering the variability and potential challenges posed by changing rainfall patterns.