The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain and winds for parts of Delhi NCR, expected to bring relief from the ongoing heatwave.

According to the IMD's latest update, the weather change will impact areas of North, North-East, North-West, West, and Central Delhi, along with adjoining regions including Lohi Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, and Pilakhua over the next couple of hours. Wind speeds are anticipated to range between 20-30 km/h.

Amid persistent extreme heat, the IMD has announced that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR around June 30. The region has been experiencing severe hot weather, prompting the weather department to issue a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

On Wednesday, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported five fatalities due to suspected heatstroke. Additionally, at least 12 individuals, primarily daily wage laborers, are in critical condition and receiving ventilator support.

The forecasted rain and winds are eagerly awaited, promising much-needed relief and a prelude to the forthcoming monsoon season.

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