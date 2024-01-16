As the winter season grips North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a list of the coldest cities in the region as of January 15.

According to the list, Chandigarh recorded the lowest minimum of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Haryana’s Karnal, Bhiwani and Ambala recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees Celsius and 4.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi witnessed a foggy morning on January 16 as well, with a dropping temperature of 3.3 degree Celsius. It is recorded as this winter season’s lowest.

IMD issued an orange alert due to the dense fog.

The capital city of Delhi is also facing a severe cold wave, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for the city. This warning suggests residents should be prepared for harsh conditions.

On January 16, Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 8°C, with a maximum expected to reach 19°C. However, the city has seen even lower temperatures this season, with the IMD noting a significant drop to 3.3°C on a recent day.

The cold wave across the northern states is attributed to clear skies, which allow daytime heat to dissipate quickly at night, leading to a sharp fall in temperatures.

Dense fog has also been a concern, with visibility reduced in many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has advised caution, especially for travelers and commuters, as the foggy conditions could lead to delays or cancellations of transport services.

In summary, North India is currently experiencing a severe cold wave, with several cities recording extremely low temperatures. Delhi, under an orange alert, is advised to brace for continued cold weather, although a minor respite might be on the horizon. Residents are urged to take precautions against the cold and foggy conditions.

The railway services did not fare as well under these conditions. A total of 30 trains bound for Delhi from various parts of the country were reported to be running late due to the dense fog.