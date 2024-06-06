India's largest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has made a historic move by promoting 2,600 cooks and water carriers, marking the first time such essential personnel have been elevated in its 85-year history since its establishment.

Established in 1939, the CRPF currently has an authorized strength of 12,250 personnel engaged in various administrative functions, including managing kitchens, canteens, and related duties for its 3.25 lakh personnel. The recent promotions saw 1,700 cooks and 900 water carriers elevated to the rank of head constable, a significant milestone according to a senior officer speaking to PTI.

Previously designated only as cooks and water carriers since their recruitment in 1939 during the British era, these personnel were officially recognized in these roles in 2016 following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations by the Union government. Despite their essential contributions and an average service of 30-35 years, they historically lacked opportunities for promotions and often retired at their initial ranks.

The decision to promote these personnel came from a proposal by the CRPF, later sanctioned by the Union home ministry, aiming to address their career aspirations similar to other cadres within the force. The 2,600 personnel promoted were recruited between 1983 and 2004, with plans for further elevations among the remaining personnel.

The CRPF, deployed across conflict zones for internal security operations, recognizes the crucial role played by these individuals in its functions, including combating left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and anti-insurgency missions in the northeast.

This move aligns with a broader recognition of essential roles within paramilitary forces, following a similar initiative last year by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to promote personnel serving in various support roles, reflecting a growing acknowledgment of their significant contributions.