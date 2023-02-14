The Income Tax department searched the BBC office in Delhi's KG Marg on February 14. This occurs in the midst of a huge uproar surrounding a recent BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat 2002 riots.

According to the details, the mobile phones of the employees were seized and they were asked to go home.

Reports suggest, a team of 60 to 70 people were conducting the "survey" at the BBC office in Delhi. The BBC employees have been instructed to turn off their phones. No one is permitted to enter the building or leave it.

Further details awaited.