To honour Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Raj Ghat wearing a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban with a long tail.

PM Modi's multi-coloured turban was accompanied by his off-white kurta, white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square.

Significantly, the turban continues PM Modi's custom of donning a vibrant turban on Independence Day every year since 2014.

On the 76th anniversary of Independence Day last year, his turban colours, which were white with saffron and green designs, matched the shade of the national flag. PM Modi sported a saffron hat with red designs in 2021. He chose to don a cream and saffron-coloured turban in the year 2020.



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He then proceeded to the Red Fort's ramparts, where he raised the national flag and address the nation.

Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane welcomed PM Modi at the Red Fort after he had paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

The General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, was introduced to the Prime Minister by the Defence Secretary.

With more than 10,000 people patrolling the area in and around the ancient Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country on its 77th Independence Day, multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday.