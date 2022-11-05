Independent India's first-ever voter, Shyam Saran Negi passes away at the age of 106 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

Notably, Shyam Saran Negi passed away just two days after he casted his vote through postal ballot for the state's assembly polls, as per information available from the Election Commission.

“ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the nation,”.

“He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022,” the Election Commission further wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to Twitter to express grief over his death. "Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shyam Saran Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India and who belonged to Kinnaur," he wrote in Hindi.

“He cast his postal vote for the assembly elections on November 2 for the 34th time, this memory will always be emotional… May God give his virtuous soul a place at his feet and provide support to the bereaved family members. Om shanti,” Thakur added.

Shyam Saran Negi, (born 1 July 1917) was a retired school teacher in Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh, who cast the first vote in the 1951 general election in India — the nation's first election since the end of British Rule in 1947.

Negi studied at a public school in Kalpa till his 5th standard and later moved to Rampur to continue his higher education.