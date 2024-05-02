In a rally held in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering today, where he raised concerns about what he termed as 'vote jihad', referring to an alleged strategy of manipulating votes for political gain. He said, "We had heard about 'love jihad' and 'land jihad', but an INDI alliance leader has now called for 'vote jihad'."

PM Modi went on to challenge the Congress party, stating, “I challenge Congress to give in writing that it won't give backdoor quota to Muslims in states where it and its allies are in power.” He also challenged Congress to commit in writing that they will not alter the Constitution to provide reservation on religious grounds.

Expressing his concerns, PM Modi accused the Congress of attempting to change India's Constitution to extend reservation benefits meant for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities to Muslims.

The Prime Minister also touched upon India's global image, stating, “Today, India is being seen as a peacemaker in the world. Some powers in the world want a weak government to be at the helm in India.”

This statement comes ahead of Gujarat's voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7.