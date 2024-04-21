Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on Mahavir Jayanti, highlighted India's role as a global guardian and a sanctuary for humanity's well-being. At the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav in the national capital, PM Modi reiterated India's ethos of thinking beyond itself and for the greater good of humanity.

"India is not only the oldest living civilization in the world but also a safe haven for humanity," PM Modi stated, underscoring the nation's selfless approach to global issues.

He emphasized India's unique perspective, stating, " Yeh Bharat he hain jo aham nahi vayam ki sochta hain ". Which means, “It is India which thinks not for itself but for the whole...It thinks not of ego but of delusion. It does not believe in the limit, but in the infinite. India talks about policy and destiny. It talks about the God in the living being.”

PM Modi credited India's growing global role to its expanding capabilities and refined foreign policy strategies. He noted the newfound responsibility to India's expanding capabilities and refined foreign policy strategies.

"Today, the world caught in conflict is expecting peace from India. The credit for this new role for India is being given to our growing capability and foreign policy. But I want to tell you, our cultural image has made a big contribution to this. Today, India has come into this role because we keep forth truth and non- violence on global platforms with full confidence. We tell the world that the solution to global crises and conflicts lies in India's ancient culture and tradition. Therefore, today India is making its place as a world friend in a world divided in opposition," he said.

"We never came to attack other countries to win them; we have overcome our shortcomings by improving ourselves. That is why difficult times have come and in every era, some sage or another has appeared to guide us. Many great civilizations ended, but India found its own way," the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting the essence of India's ancient culture and values, PM Modi expressed confidence in India's ability to contribute positively to global peace and harmony. He stressed the importance of values like 'Astey' (non-stealing) and 'Ahinsa' (non-violence) in shaping a better society.

"We must work to strengthen the spirits of 'Astey' and 'Ahinsa' in our society," PM Modi urged, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold these virtues.

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, PM Modi extended his wishes and expressed comfort in participating in such meaningful events amidst the ongoing election activities. As part of the celebrations, he unveiled a commemorative stamp and coin at the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, symbolizing India's enduring commitment to its cultural heritage and global responsibility.