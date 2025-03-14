Six new sites from India have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a step toward gaining full World Heritage status. The announcement was made by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO and later shared by India at UNESCO on the microblogging platform X.

Among the newly listed sites are Kanger Valley National Park in Chhattisgarh, Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs in Telangana, and a series of historically significant locations, including the Ashokan Edict Sites along the Mauryan Routes and the Chausath Yogini Temples, which are spread across multiple states. The list also includes the Gupta Temples of North India and the palace fortresses of the Bundelas in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

India now has 62 sites on UNESCO’s tentative list, an inventory of properties that countries propose for future nomination. The inclusion of a site on this list is a prerequisite for being considered for World Heritage status.

The Chausath Yogini Temples, one of the serial nominations, are known for their unique circular arrangement of 64 Yogini sculptures housed in individual shrines. These temples, often located on hilltops, hold cultural and religious significance, showcasing intricate stone carvings and ancient architectural styles.

According to UNESCO, the Yoginis represent a blend of mystical and protective forces, reflecting both alluring and formidable qualities.

Currently, India has 43 properties inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, categorised into 35 cultural sites, seven natural sites, and one mixed property. The country took a significant step in heritage conservation last year by hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting for the first time in 2024. During the event, the Moidams, an ancient mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty in Assam, was granted the prestigious World Heritage status.