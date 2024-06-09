In a significant move to enhance biodiversity and environmental conservation, India has added two bird sanctuaries from Bihar—Nagi and Nakti—to the prestigious list of Ramsar Sites, increasing the country's tally to 82.

This announcement coincides with World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5.

The newly designated wetlands, Nagi and Nakti Bird Sanctuaries, are both man-made reservoirs located within the Jhajha forest range of Jamui District, Bihar.

These reservoirs play a crucial role in supporting local biodiversity, featuring catchments with dry deciduous forests surrounded by hills.

According to the Secretary of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) of Bihar, the Nakti Bird Sanctuary was initially developed for irrigation following the construction of Nakti Dam.

Over time, this area has evolved into a vital habitat for a wide array of wildlife, including over 150 species of birds, mammals, fish, aquatic plants, reptiles, and amphibians. Notably, it supports globally threatened species such as the endangered Indian elephant (Elephas maximus indicus) and the vulnerable native catfish (Wallago attu).

A Ramsar site is recognized as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an international environmental treaty established in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, under UNESCO's auspices.

This designation highlights the critical role of these sites in global biodiversity and environmental health.

The inclusion of Nagi and Nakti Bird Sanctuaries underscores India's commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of significant wetland habitats.