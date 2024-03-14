India has made significant strides in the Human Development Index (HDI) according to the latest Human Development Report (HDR). The country's HDI value increased to 0.644 in 2022, placing it 134th out of 193 countries and territories.

This progress follows a drop in India's HDI value in 2021 and a flat trend over recent years. The HDR report, titled "Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World," highlights India's improvements across all HDI indicators: life expectancy, education, and Gross National Income (GNI) per capita.

In 2022, India saw notable improvements in life expectancy, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and GNI per capita. Additionally, progress was noted in reducing gender inequality, with India's Gender Inequality Index (GII) value of 0.437 better than the global and South Asian averages.

Caitlin Wiesen, Resident Representative a.i, UNDP India, praised India's progress, emphasizing the country's commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens. However, Wiesen also highlighted areas for improvement, including a renewed focus on women-led development and digital public goods.

The HDR report notes global inequality trends, indicating a reversal of the two-decade trend of reducing inequalities between wealthy and poor nations. South Asia, including India, has experienced a significant loss in HDI due to inequality, highlighting the urgent need for collective action.

India's journey in human development reflects a 48.4% increase in its HDI value since 1990, placing it in the medium human development category. Despite progress, challenges remain, including gender disparities in the labor force participation rate.

Achim Steiner, Administrator, UN Development Programme, stressed the importance of addressing global inequalities and leveraging interdependence to tackle shared challenges and ensure people's aspirations are met.

India's strides in the HDI underscore the country's ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being of its citizens and contribute to global human development goals.