In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran and Israel until further notice. The advisory comes amidst reports suggesting a potential direct attack by Iran on Israel within the next 48 hours.

The Ministry stated the importance of safety for Indian nationals currently residing in Iran or Israel. They have been urged to promptly contact the Indian embassies in these countries and register themselves. Furthermore, individuals have been advised to exercise utmost caution and limit their movements to essential activities only.

The issuance of the travel advisory coincided with reports from The Wall Street Journal, citing a source briefed by Iranian leadership, indicating Iran's contemplation of a direct attack on Israel within the next 48 hours. The report suggested that Iran is evaluating the political implications and risks associated with such a move.

Amidst this volatile situation, the Ministry of External Affairs remains vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad. They continue to monitor developments closely and stand ready to provide assistance and guidance as needed.

For Indian nationals currently in Iran or Israel, adherence to the travel advisory and cooperation with local authorities is strongly advised to mitigate potential risks and ensure their safety in these uncertain times.