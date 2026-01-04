India advises nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela as political crisis deepens after US captures Maduro

India on January 3, advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela amid escalating political uncertainty following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in constant contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas. The advisory comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that American forces captured Maduro during a large-scale military operation in and around the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

“In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela,” the MEA said. It added that Indians in the country should stay in touch with the embassy through its emergency phone number and email. Official estimates suggest there are around 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin currently residing in Venezuela.



The situation in the oil-rich South American nation further escalated on January 4 after Venezuela’s Supreme Court directed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume charge as acting president. The court ruled that Maduro is in a “material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions,” formally triggering constitutional provisions related to presidential absence.

Announcing the decision during a televised session, Supreme Court Justice Tania D’Amelio said Rodríguez would “assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation.”

Meanwhile, US authorities have begun preparations to transfer Maduro to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York, where he is expected to face charges related to allegedly supporting drug cartels. Hours after the operation, Trump posted a photograph of Maduro aboard the US warship USS Iwo Jima. Video footage later released by US agencies showed the deposed Venezuelan leader in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

The US military action has drawn sharp criticism from several global powers, including Russia and China, who condemned Washington for the operation and the detention of Maduro and his wife. The regime change operation was reportedly carried out without congressional approval.

Back in Venezuela, the immediate aftermath of the US strike initially sparked celebrations among opposition leaders. “Venezuelans, the hour of freedom has arrived,” opposition figure Maria Corina Machado said. However, uncertainty soon followed after Trump signalled reluctance to back Machado, instead indicating openness to working with Maduro ally Delcy Rodríguez.

As Venezuela navigates a volatile political transition, concerns remain over stability, governance, and the safety of foreign nationals, prompting India’s cautionary advisory to its citizens.