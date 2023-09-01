Leaders of the opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have resolved to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together. This decision comes after a two-day joint meeting held in Mumbai, where leaders of 28 parties participated in discussions about the roadmap to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the 2024 elections.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter, to share the resolution of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties regarding their participation in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The INDIA parties have officially resolved to join forces and contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together to the fullest extent possible. This decision reflects a unified effort among the constituent parties to present a formidable front in the electoral battle.

As part of their collaborative approach, the INDIA parties have initiated the seat-sharing process across different states. This process will be characterized by a spirit of cooperation, with the goal of reaching mutually agreeable arrangements as soon as possible.

The alliance has also committed to organizing public rallies in various parts of the country, addressing issues of public concern and importance. These rallies are expected to serve as platforms for engaging with the electorate and presenting their vision for India's future.

To enhance their campaign's effectiveness, the INDIA parties have pledged to coordinate their respective communication and media strategies. They will be adopting the theme "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" (India will participate, India will win) in multiple languages, aiming to resonate with diverse segments of the population.



One of the key outcomes of the meeting in Mumbai was the initiation of the seat-sharing process. INDIA parties committed to commencing this process immediately, with the goal of concluding it as swiftly as possible. The seat-sharing arrangements will be characterized by a collaborative spirit of give-and-take among the constituent parties.

INDIA has also announced plans to launch a joint campaign, set to kick off at the end of September. The campaign, aptly themed "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India," underscores the alliance's commitment to addressing issues of public concern and importance through a unified front.

During the informal gathering in Mumbai, several prominent leaders shared their insights and suggestions. Chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar urged alliance leaders to make quick decisions, emphasizing the need for efficient planning. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister, proposed that seat-sharing discussions commence at the state level.

However, it's worth noting that some leaders within the alliance expressed caution regarding an early general election, which is currently slated for April-May 2024.