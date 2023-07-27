Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance made a striking statement in Parliament on July 27 by donning black dresses as a mark of protest. Their action came in response to the denial of a discussion on the situation in Manipur and the delayed commencement of discussions on their no-confidence motion.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, representing the INDIA alliance, took charge of moving the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The parties are gearing up to strategize on the motion, demanding an immediate and comprehensive discussion. While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted the no-confidence motion on Wednesday, the date and time for the discussion are yet to be decided.

The All India Trinamool Congress in a tweet said "Today, INDIA MPs stood united in expressing solidarity with the people of Manipur and voicing their protest against the ongoing atrocities committed upon them. Despite the troubling situation, the Prime Minister remains conspicuously silent on the matter."

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) further asserted its support for the people of Manipur, emphasizing the need for justice. A delegation of INDIA alliance MPs is set to visit the strife-torn state, showcasing their unwavering opposition to the atrocities and pledging to stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) apathy.