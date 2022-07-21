The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh are committed to contributing fully to the completion of the ongoing development works within 150 yards of the International Border (IB) and to executing the conference's resolution in its entirety on the ground.

India and Bangladesh conducted their first director general-level border conference in Dhaka from July 17 to 21, where the two countries discussed curbing trans-border crimes and taking all necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquility along the border while building upon mutual trust and harmony among both borders guarding forces and countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Border Security Force (BSF) DG Pankaj Kumar Singh, while the Bangladesh delegation was headed by the DG of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Major Gen Shakil Ahmed.

India and Bangladesh, share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbors to have, Both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is ensured.

After a thorough discussion of the agenda points, both sides appreciated each other’s concerns and committed to settling different border issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagement at all levels.

In the 52nd edition of this bi-annual conference, both sides agreed to undertake joint efforts to curb trans-border crime by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing Coordinated Patrols, enhancing vigilance, and sincere commitments. Both sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the number of incidents of assault/border crime by intensifying public awareness programs, undertaking appropriate socio-economic developmental programs in vulnerable areas, educating the border populations about the sanctity of IB, and preventing criminals/inhabitants from crossing the IB.

Highlighting the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), India and Bangladesh decided to combat the menace of smuggling contrabands, such as, various narcotics (especially YABA), Firearms, FICN, gold, etc, and agreed to remain cautious and steadfast to stop smuggling through sharing of real-time information and active anti-smuggling efforts.

Effective steps will also be taken to sensitize the border populace to refrain from Violation of IB/Illegal crossing/Intrusion, smuggling, human trafficking, uprooting Border Pillars, and other trans-border crimes.

River bank protection works along the common bordering rivers are approved by the Joint River Commission based on mutual consensus and without unnecessary hindrance.

Agreed to follow the laid down procedure and geographic/demographic realities on the ground while erecting Single Row Fence.

Both the countries will work out a modality of the nodal officer level engagements within the soonest possible time- frame based on the guidelines of respective higher authorities so that the pending developmental works can move forward.

In regards to trans-border insurgents groups/suspected camps, both sides agreed to show zero tolerance towards any such groups/activities and take concurrent action at the borders based on real-time information.

Both sides appreciated the efforts taken for strengthening mutual cooperation through various agreed events undertaken as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) and emphasized continuing with all the activities undertaken in the past as the COVID pandemic situation improves gradually.

Maitree Cycle rally, football and volleyball matches between the two border guarding forces, joint retreat ceremonies, etc which were held recently should continue and a few more such programs can be conceptualized.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction over the deliberations at the conference, which were meaningful and cordial, reflecting the friendly bilateral relations between the two countries. It has been agreed on the expeditious implementation of the decisions taken at the conference.

Both sides provisionally agreed to hold the next DG level conference in India preferable in the first/second week of November 2022.

These meetings were held yearly between 1975 and 1992 but were reduced to biannual in 1993, with each party traveling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka alternately.