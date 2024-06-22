India and Bangladesh on Saturday inked a series of agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in the maritime sphere and the blue economy. The agreements were finalized during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina.

The two leaders discussed and established a futuristic vision to expand cooperation in several new areas, highlighting the commitment of both nations to work closely on matters of mutual interest. The key pacts signed included one focused on strengthening ties in the digital domain and another on establishing a "green partnership."

The maritime pact is particularly significant as it aims to enhance cooperation in areas such as sustainable fishing, marine biodiversity conservation, and the development of coastal infrastructure. This agreement is expected to bolster the blue economy, which includes economic activities related to oceans, seas, and coastal areas.

The "green partnership" agreement underscores the commitment of both countries to environmental sustainability with a focus on areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate change mitigation. This partnership is expected to lead to joint projects and initiatives that promote a greener and more sustainable future.

The signing of these agreements marks an important milestone in the relationship between the two nations, setting the stage for deeper cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.