The High Commissioner of India, Pranay Verma, met with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud, MP, on january 15 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. This marked the first official interaction with a foreign envoy for the recently appointed Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and pledged to foster closer collaboration in the days ahead. Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud highlighted the success of the 12th parliamentary elections held on 7 January, emphasizing their fairness and inclusivity. He also addressed concerns regarding arsons perpetrated by the BNP during protests, stressing the need for constructive dialogue.

Foreign Minister Mahmud extended his gratitude to the Government of India and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaisankar for their congratulatory message on Bangladesh's successful elections.

Describing India as Bangladesh's most important and closest neighbor, Foreign Minister Mahmud outlined key areas for enhanced engagement, including connectivity, water management, coastal shipping, trade, and investment. He urged prompt action on the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, set to expire in 2026, and emphasized the need for amicable resolution of pending issues.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative to conduct bilateral trade in local currencies, Mahmud commended the move as a step towards reducing dependency on international currencies.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma acknowledged Bangladesh's achievements in 2023, highlighting projects related to connectivity and power. He proposed collaboration in diverse areas such as climate change, digital payment systems, startups, and trade facilitation.

In a gesture of goodwill, High Commissioner Verma extended an invitation on behalf of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaisankar for Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud to visit Delhi at a mutually convenient time. Foreign Minister Mahmud graciously accepted the invitation, indicating his intention to visit Delhi soon, thus setting the stage for increased diplomatic engagement between the two nations.